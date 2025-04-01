TheaterMania Logo white orange
Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Bill Burr Open in Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway

Check out our photos of the cast as they celebrate opening night.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

April 1, 2025

2025 03 31 TheaterMania Glengarry Glen Ross Opening Night 4
Howard W. Overshown, Donald Webber Jr., Bill Burr, Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean, and John Pirruccello
(© Tricia Baron)

The new Broadway revival of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross opened on March 31 at the Palace Theatre.

2025 03 31 TheaterMania Glengarry Glen Ross Opening Night 36
Kieran Culkin
(© Tricia Baron)

Emmy winners Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) star as Ricky Roma and Shelley Levene.

2025 03 31 TheaterMania Glengarry Glen Ross Opening Night 16
Bob Odenkirk
(© Tricia Baron)

Comedian Bill Burr (Old Dads) co-stars as Dave Moss, with Michael McKean as George Aaronow, Donald Webber Jr. as John Williamson, John Pirruccello as James Lingk, and Howard W. Overshown as Baylen.

2025 03 31 TheaterMania Glengarry Glen Ross Opening Night 10
Bill Burr
(© Tricia Baron)

Tony winner Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt) directs the play, which has sets and costumes by Scott Pask and lighting by Jen Schreiver.

2025 03 31 TheaterMania Glengarry Glen Ross Opening Night 28
Michael McKean
(© Tricia Baron)

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job — a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top. Odenkirk and Burr make their Broadway debuts with the drama.

2025 03 31 TheaterMania Glengarry Glen Ross Opening Night 30
Donald Webber Jr.
(© Tricia Baron)

The play had its world premiere at London’s National Theatre in 1983. The following year it opened in Chicago and then on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for Best Play. The 2025 production, produced by Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold, will be Glengarry Glen Ross‘s third Broadway revival. Richards has shepherded the two most recent Glengarry revivals to Broadway, with casts headed by Liev Schreiber and Alan Alda, and Bobby Cannavale and Al Pacino, respectively.

2025 03 31 TheaterMania Glengarry Glen Ross Opening Night 31
John Pirruccello
(© Tricia Baron)

Of the production, our critic said, “this new Glengarry never quite makes a successful pitch for its bill of goods.”

2025 03 31 TheaterMania Glengarry Glen Ross Opening Night 24
Howard W. Overshown
(© Tricia Baron)

