Check out our photos of the cast as they celebrate opening night.

The new Broadway revival of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross opened on March 31 at the Palace Theatre.

Emmy winners Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) star as Ricky Roma and Shelley Levene.

Comedian Bill Burr (Old Dads) co-stars as Dave Moss, with Michael McKean as George Aaronow, Donald Webber Jr. as John Williamson, John Pirruccello as James Lingk, and Howard W. Overshown as Baylen.

Tony winner Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt) directs the play, which has sets and costumes by Scott Pask and lighting by Jen Schreiver.

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job — a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top. Odenkirk and Burr make their Broadway debuts with the drama.

The play had its world premiere at London’s National Theatre in 1983. The following year it opened in Chicago and then on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for Best Play. The 2025 production, produced by Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold, will be Glengarry Glen Ross‘s third Broadway revival. Richards has shepherded the two most recent Glengarry revivals to Broadway, with casts headed by Liev Schreiber and Alan Alda, and Bobby Cannavale and Al Pacino, respectively.

Of the production, our critic said, “this new Glengarry never quite makes a successful pitch for its bill of goods.”