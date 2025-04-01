Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy to Join Hadestown

Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy) and Myra Molloy (Thailand’s Got Talent) will join the cast of the Tony- and Grammy-winning musical Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre beginning Tuesday, May 6.

Bourzgui will play Orpheus, and Molloy will play Eurydice, taking over the roles from Carlos Valdes and Hailey Kilgore, respectively, who will both play their final performance on Sunday, May 4.

Also in the current cast are Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Merle Dandridge as Persephone, and Tom Hewitt as Hades. They are joined by Marla Louissant, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast also includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is in its sixth year on Broadway.