Watch New York, New York‘s Death-Defying Tap Number

Take a look at Susan Stroman’s Tony-nominated choreography for the new Kander and Ebb musical.

The new Broadway musical New York, New York has released a filmed version of “Wine & Peaches,” one of Susan Stroman’s Tony-nominated dance numbers. Take a look at Clyde Alves, Colton Ryan, and the rest of the cast tapping on top of NYC construction girders.

Inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese film that starred Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli, New York, New York has a book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington, songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Susan Stroman directs and choreographs.

The cast stars Tony nominee Colton Ryan as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele as Francine Evans, Clyde Alves as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann, Angel Sigala as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Madame Veltri. Rounding out the ensemble are Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, and Darius Wright.

New York, New York is currently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, and composer John Kander has been awarded a 2023 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.