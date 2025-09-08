Tony-Winning Stereophonic Sets Casting for National Tour

Casting has been announced for the national tour of David Adjmi’s Tony-winning play Stereophonic.

Set in a music studio in California, the drama follows a Fleetwood Mac-style rock band as they record their latest album, with romantic foibles and professional tensions leading the group to the brink of breaking up, right as they’re about to blow up. The three-act, three-hour drama features songs by Will Butler of Arcade Fire.

The tour will feature Jack Barrett as Grover, Claire DeJean as Diana, Steven Lee Johnson as Charlie, Emilie Kouatchou as Holly, Cornelius McMoyler as Simon, Denver Milord as Peter and Christopher Mowod as Reg. The understudies are Eli Bridges, Andrew Gombas, Quinn Allyn Martin, Jake Regensburg and Lauren Wilmore.

The creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Robert Pickens and Katie Gell (hair and wig designers)

Of the original production, our critic said “Stereophonic is a unique and singular exploration of the passion and torment that comes with making art that passes the test of time, and I have little doubt that this play will, too.”

The national tour begins October 7 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.