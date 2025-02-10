TheaterMania Logo white orange
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Paule Constable to Retire

Constable is the 2025 recipient of the WhatsOnStage Award for Services to UK Theatre.

Zachary Stewart

| London |

February 10, 2025

Paule Constable
Paule Constable at the 2016 Tony Awards.
(© David Gordon)

Veteran lighting designer Paule Constable will retire from the theater later this year. She announced her retirement from the stage of the London Palladium as she was accepting her award for Services to UK Theatre at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Constable has worked extensively on the West End and at the UK’s National Theatre, with credits including Les Misérables, Wolf Hall, and Love Never Dies. She made her Broadway debut in 1999 with Conor McPherson The Weir and returned the following season for Amadeus.

Constable’s work with director Marianne Elliott has earned her two Tony Awards, for War Horse (2011) and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2015). She has also designed at the Metropolitan Opera.

