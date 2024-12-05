Tom Holland, Vanessa Williams, Cara Delevingne Lead 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have been revealed.

Molly Lynch, David Seadon-Young, and Minal Patel, who are starring in My Fair Lady at Curve in Leicester hosted the announcement.

Leading the pack with a total of nine nominations is Michael Harrison and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s revival of Starlight Express, which continues its open-ended run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Alongside the coveted Best Musical Revival category (facing stiff competition from the touring production of Dear Evan Hansen, West End stagings of Hadestown, Hello, Dolly! and Kiss Me, Kate, and the incoming Chichester transfer of Oliver!), the show has dominated in the creative categories and has also seen nods for cast members Jaydon Vijn (Best Supporting Performer in a Musical) and Jeevan Braich (Best Professional Debut).

The most-nominated play this season is the David Tennant and Cush Jumbo-led production of Macbeth, which began its life at the Donmar Warehouse last winter and is currently enjoying a West End transfer at the Harold Pinter Theatre until December 14. It has received six nominations in total, with both Tennant and Jumbo being recognized for their portrayals of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively, in the Best Performer in a Play category. For Best Play Revival, it finds itself up against the touring production of A Raisin in the Sun, the Crucible Theatre’s take on The Crucible and the starry West End revivals of Oedipus, Romeo and Juliet, and Waiting for Godot.

Also earning six nominations this year is Drew McOnie’s world premiere stage adaptation of The Artist, based on the Oscar-winning 2011 film. Mounted at Theatre Royal Plymouth over the spring, the show’s nominations include Best Regional Production and two for McOnie himself (Best Direction and Best Choreography).

The Best New Musical category will see the London productions of Babies, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Devil Wears Prada, MJ the Musical, Mean Girls, and Why Am I So Single? all going head to head, while the Best New Play nominees include a mixture of London and regional productions, with Giant, Kyoto, Princess Essex, Punch, Slave Play and Spirited Away all in the running.

Other notable (and previously unmentioned) names recognized for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards include the likes of Tom Holland (Romeo and Juliet), Imelda Staunton (Hello, Dolly!), Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada), Emma D’Arcy (The Other Place), Michael Sheen (Nye), Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, and Cabaret stars Cara Delevingne and Layton Williams, to name just a few.

WhatsOnStage’s Alex Wood and Darius Thompson commented: “We were blown away by the sheer volume of nominations that came in for this year’s WhatsOnStage Awards for our silver anniversary. What has emerged is a shortlist that reflects the vibrancy and excitement of the UK theatre ecosystem. Locations like Plymouth, Nottingham, Chichester Sheffield and Manchester have all been recognized on this shortlist, and it’s been heartening watching organizations across the nation campaigning and championing local, established and emerging talents. In a time when venues and companies are facing increased costs and cuts to local funding, the WhatsOnStage Awards are a vital reminder of theatre’s power to bring communities together in a shared, enriching space.”

In addition, the WhatsOnStage Awards have introduced a brand-new category for its silver anniversary, honoring the great work by stylists and designers, who are often overlooked during awards season – Best Wigs, Hair and Make-up Design. The inaugural nominees are Campbell Young Associates, Jackie Saundercock, Marg Horwell, Betty Marini, Hiroaki Miyauchi and Georgia Nosal for their efforts on their respective productions of The Devil Wears Prada, Starlight Express, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Cabinet Minister, Spirited Away, and The Artist.

Finally, they have made an important change to our Best Off-West End Production category and rechristened it as Best Studio Production to recognize the outstanding work in auditoria of less than 300 seats not just around London but across the nation.

You can read the full list of nominees here.

WhatsOnStage is the London-based sibling website of TheaterMania.