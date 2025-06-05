Tom Felton to Play Draco in Harry Potter on Broadway

Felton returns to the role he played on screen, this time on stage.

Tom Felton will make his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre.

Felton, who played Draco in the Harry Potter film series, will appear in the production for 19 weeks, November 11-March 22, 2026. He made his West End debut in 2023 in the drama 2:22 A Ghost Story.

This will be the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which tells a new story that takes place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron, and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

It features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.