Tom Felton to Be Joined by Harry Potter Tour Cast Members in Cursed Child on Broadway

Tom Felton will be joined by several cast members from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child national tour when he his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy at the Lyric Theatre on November 11.

As previously announced, Felton, who played Draco in the Harry Potter film series, will appear in the production November 11-May 10, 2026.

Felton will be joined by tour stars John Skelley (Harry Potter), Emmet Smith (Albus Potter), and Aidan Close (Scorpius Malfoy). Skelley is a member of the show’s original Broadway company and also originated the role of Harry in the San Francisco mounting.

Also joining the cast are Darby Breedlove, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Kiaya Scott, and Maren Searle. Current company member Janae Hammond will now play Rose Granger-Weasley.

Sarah Killough, Daniel Fredrick, Rachel Christopher. and Kristen Martin will continue in the roles of Ginny Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger. and Delphi Diggory. Continuing in the ensemble are Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams, and Riley Thad Young.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

It features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.