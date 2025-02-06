Tituss Burgess is Broadway's Next Mary Todd Lincoln

Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will join the cast of Oh, Mary! for a three-week engagement as Mary Todd Lincoln, March 18-April 6.

Burgess is the third actor to play the role, following playwright Cole Escola and Betty Gilpin, who plays her final performance on March 16.

Burgess joins a cast that includes Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Chris Renfro as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico completing the company. The production is directed by Sam Pinkleton.

A historically dubious wartime comedy, Oh, Mary! is about bored alcoholic housewife Mary Todd Lincoln, who pines for the cabaret stage but is constantly undermined by her homosexual husband, who just happens to be the President of the United States.

Oh, Mary! had its world-premiere opening in February 2024 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it quickly became the must-have ticket of the off-Broadway season. It transferred to the Lyceum over the summer. TheaterMania’s critic has called it “the funniest comedy on Broadway.”