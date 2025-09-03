Thomas Schumacher Stepping Down from Disney Theatrical Group

Schumacher has been at the helm of one of the most successful Broadway producing organizations since the turn of the century.

Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment has announced that Thomas Schumacher will step down from his role as chief creative officer of Disney Theatrical Group at the end of September. Schumacher will continue to consult with the organization as it transitions to new leadership under Managing Director Andrew Flatt and Executive Producer Anne Quart.

“38 years ago when Peter Schneider at Disney Animation asked me to produce The Rescuers Down Under, I had no idea it would lead to four decades working with some of the most exceptional creative artists in the world – both in animation and theatre,” said Schumacher, “I’m proud that Disney Theatrical will be in the extraordinarily capable hands of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, with whom I’ve worked for over 20 years. I can’t wait to see how they lead this peerless organization forward.”

Schumacher began his work with Disney’s burgeoning theatrical division in 1994, overseeing the wildly successful stage adaptation of The Lion King, which is still running on Broadway. He was promoted to co-President of Disney Theatrical (alongside Peter Schneider) in 1999, and has headed the organization solo since 2001. Under his leadership, Disney Theatrical has become one of the most successful producers on Broadway and around the world with its 10 Broadway titles (including Mary Poppins, Aida, Aladdin, and Frozen) having been seen by over 240 million theatergoers worldwide.

“He has been a tireless supporter, advocate, and leader of the theatre community, playing a key role in turning Broadway’s lights back on during the unprecedented pandemic shutdown,” said Bergman, “He’s not done yet, but his legacy is secured.”

Schumacher is the latest in a series of titanic figures in the New York theatrical community to announce his departure in what appears to be a generational shift in leadership.