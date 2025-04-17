Other shows in the season include The Notebook, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Great Gatsby.

Blumenthal Arts has announced 17 shows for its 2025-26 season, featuring the the 2024 Best Musical Tony Award winner The Outsiders (February 3-8, 2026) and the 2024 Best Play Tony Award winner Stereophonic (April 15-26, 2026).

The season also includes other musicals from the 2024 Broadway season: Suffs (March 10-15, 2026), The Notebook (May 19-24, 2026), Hell’s Kitchen (September 8-13, 2026), and The Great Gatsby (October 13-18, 2026).

Other shows in the season include Monty Python’s Spamalot (January 20-25, 2026), a new take on the horror classic Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors (July 7, 2026-August 18, 2026), The Sound of Music (November 18-23, 2025), MJ (February 24, 2026-March 1, 2026), Kinky Boots (May 1–3, 2026), Moulin Rouge! (May 26–31, 2026), & Juliet (August 11–16, 2026), Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (December 23-28, 2025), Riverdance 30 – The New Generation (February 13-15, 2026), Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern (March 17–22, 2026), and Mamma Mia! (March 31, 2026-April 5, 2026).

Click here for more information about the season.