The Outsiders Names New Broadway Cast Members for 2026

More than a dozen actors will join the company at the Jacobs Theatre.

New casting has been announced for the Broadway production of The Outsiders.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the cast will be led by Noah Pacht as Ponyboy, Caleb Mathura as Johnny Cade, SeQuoiia as Dallas, Dan Berry as Darrel, Sutton James Kaylor as Sodapop, Nicholas McDonough as Bob, and Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul.

Also joining the company are Runako Campbell, Brandon Lee Jordan, Abby Matsusaka, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Logan Gray Saad, Derek Jordan Taylor, and Wes Williams.

Rounding out the ensemble are continuing cast members Emma Pittman (Cherry), Daryl Tofa (Two-Bit), Cameron Burke, Henry Julián Gendron, Devin Tyler Hatch, Hailey Hyde, Josh Strobl, Eli Talley, Jena VanElslander, Davis Wayne, and Cole Zieser.

Winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, The Outsiders is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, telling the story of Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, their Greaser family of “outsiders,” and their affluent rivals, the Socs. It is currently playing on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. Music direction and additional orchestrations are by Matt Hinkley.

The Outsiders features scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer, projection design by Hana S. Kim, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh, hair and wig design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and makeup design by Tishonna Ferguson. The sound effects specialist is Taylor Bense. The creative consultant is Jack Viertel.