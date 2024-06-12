The Connector Cast Recording to Be Released Next Week

Concord Theatricals Recordings announced that the original cast recording of MCC Theater’s world premiere production of The Connector will be released on Friday, June 21. Featuring a new score from composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years), the album will be available on digital platforms worldwide. Digital sheet music for the songs, published by Concord Music Publishing and released by Hal Leonard, will also be released on the same day. Watch a video below of Ben Levi Ross and the rest of the cast singing “See Yourself,” one of the songs from the musical.

The album is produced by four-time Emmy Award winner Jeffrey Lesser and three-time Tony Award winner Brown, who also serves as arranger, orchestrator, and pianist, and is co-produced by three-time Grammy Award-winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. The album was recorded by Isaiah Abolin and mastered by Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

Conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, with a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, the new musical about two talented young journalists, a fast-rising writer who must confront how far he’ll go for the ultimate scoop, and an editor who must decide how far she’ll go to stop him, had its world premiere at MCC Theater earlier this year. Read TheaterMania’s review of the production here.

The album features original cast members Scott Bakula, Max Crumm, Hannah Cruz, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mylinda Hull, Daniel Jenkins, Jessica Molaskey, Fergie Philippe, Eliseo Román, Ben Levi Ross, Ann Sanders, and Michael Winther.

Tom Murray is the album’s music director and Kristy Norter is music coordinator. The band includes Brown, Jamie Eblen, Hidayat Honari, Adam Kaufman, Randy Landau, Todd Reynolds, and Alison Shearer.