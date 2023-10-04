Sweeney Todd to Air on TCM in Time for Halloween

The film of the first national tour stars Angela Lansbury and George Hearn.

Sweeney Todd starring Angela Lansbury and George Hearn will air on October 28 on TCM at 12pm ET. It was filmed during the end of the first national tour of the the musical and originally aired in 1982.

Terry Hughes directed the film, along with Harold Prince, the musical’s original director. With a score by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the story of a barber who returns home to London to get revenge after being imprisoned for 15 years for a crime he did not commit.

Hearn plays Sweeney Todd and Angela Lansbury plays Mrs. Lovett. The cast also includes Ken Jennings as Tobias Ragg, Sal Mistretta as Pirelli, Betsy Joslyn as Johanna, Sara Woods as the Beggar Woman, Cris Groenendall as Anthony Hope, Calvin Remsberg as the Beadle, Edmund Lyndeck as Judge Turpin, and Michael Kalinyen as Jonas Fogg.

Sweeney Todd is currently running on Broadway in a revival starring Josh Groban in the title role and Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett.