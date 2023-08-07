Succession Stars Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon to Star in Job Off-Broadway

Succession stars Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon will star in the world premiere of Max Wolf Friedlich’s psychological thriller Job, which is set to begin previews at the Soho Playhouse on September 6 ahead of an opening on September 18. Tickets are currently on sale through October 8. Michael Herwitz directs.

According to an official description, “Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist – Loyd (Friedman) – determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. A psychological thriller, Job zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.”

Job features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li (Theater Camp, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Camelot, Birthday Candles), and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg, Rachel Zucker (SIX: The Musical, True West) as production stage manager, Chris Steckel (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Evolution of Mann) as stage manager, and Christian Palomares (Second Stage Theatre, American Ballet Theatre) as general manager.

Job is produced by Hannah Getts (Campout Productions), Russell Kahn (The Great Filter), and Danielle Perelman (Just for Us, The Appointment) in association with SoHo Playhouse.