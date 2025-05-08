Storm Lever, Frankie Rodriguez, and More Join the Cast of Rent at the Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA will continue its summer season with Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, running June 25-July 12. Chip Miller will direct and choreograph the production.

With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, Rent is set in the East Village of New York City in the 1990s and is about a found family of artists fighting the impending uncertainty of rent due.

The cast features Jordan Barrow (Wicked) as Benny, Ashley Blanchet (Waitress) as Maureen, Tsilala Brock (Suffs) as Joanne, Terrance L. Johnson (Rent at the Muny) as Collins, Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill national tour) as Mark, Storm Lever (The Donna Summer Musical) as Mimi, and Frankie Rodriguez (High School Musical The Musical The Series) as Angel. The cast also includes Gabe Cruz, Sarah Kleist, Olivia London, Jon Rodez, and Beda Spindola. Casting for the role of Roger will be announced at a later date.

The production will feature sets by Britton Mauk, costumes by Nia Safarr Banks, lighting by Kat C. Zhou, original concept/additional lyrics by Billy Aronson, music supervision/additional lyrics by Tim Weil, music direction by Tom Vendafreddo, and musical arrangements by Steve Skinner.