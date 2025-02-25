Stefania LaVie Owen and Ben Rosenfield Will Star in US Premiere of Cold Water

This is the debut production of Little Engine Theater, a company dedicated to staging international plays in unconventional settings.

Little Engine Theater, a new company dedicated to staging international plays in unconventional settings, will present its debut production, the US premiere of Cold Water by Philippa Lawford, which marks the London-based writer’s American debut.

Directed by Michael Herwitz (Job) and featuring original music by Julia Bailen, Cold Water stars Stefania LaVie Owen (The Carrie Diaries) and Ben Rosenfield (The Ally). The play runs March 19-April 9, with an opening set for March 27, at Ki Smith Gallery in Manhattan.

After university, Emma moves back in with her parents in Hertfordshire and gets a job at her old school, assisting in the drama department. Before long, she’s spending every day in the studio with Matt, her boss, who decides to teach her everything he knows.

The creative team also includes scenographer Mextly Couzin, costume designer Verity Azario, and sound designer Ryan Gamblin.