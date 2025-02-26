Sia Musical Saturday Church Coming to New York Theatre Workshop

Saturday Church, a new musical with a score by Grammy nominee Sia and book cowritten by Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames, will have its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop this fall.

A queer coming-of-age story set in New York City, Saturday Church is based on the 2017 film written and directed by Damon Cardasis, who pens the book with Ijames (Fat Ham). Music and lyrics are by Sia, with additional music by Grammy winner Honey Dijon.

The production will be directed by Whitney White, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Jason Michael Webb and Luke Solomon. Sets are by David Zinn, costumes are by Qween Jean, lighting is by Adam Honoré, sound is by Gareth Owen, and music production is by Chris Penny.

Saturday Church is the story of Ulysses, a teenager torn between family and faith after he discovers the New York City ballroom scene. Casting and additional information will be announced at a later date.