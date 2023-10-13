Shucked To End Broadway Run

The musical comedy will depart the Nederlander Theatre in January.

Shucked, the Tony-nominated musical comedy currently playing at the Nederlander Theatre, will end its Broadway run on Sunday, January 14. It will have played 327 regular performances and 28 previews.

The announcement comes on the heels of another: Earlier this week, the producers of Shucked announced a North American tour, which will kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center next fall.

With music by Grammy-winning songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and a book by Robert Horn (Tootsie), Shucked tells the story of a small town facing a corny crisis. Jack O’Brien directs.

TheaterMania’s critic called Shucked “a laugh-out-loud crowd-pleaser.” Click here to read the full review.