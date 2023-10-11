Shucked to Launch North American Tour in the Fall of 2024

The tour will begin performances in Providence, Rhode Island, and travel to over 30 cities in its first year.

The musical comedy Shucked, which opened on Broadway in April of this year, will launch a North American tour in the fall of 2024. The tour will begin at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first year, including Atlanta, Austin, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Durham, East Lansing, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Houston, Los Angeles, Madison, Nashville, Orlando, San Antonio, Schenectady, St. Louis, Washington DC, and Tampa, with more to be announced. Shucked is currently playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Shucked features a Tony-nominated book by Robert Horn, a Tony-nominated score by Grammy winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

The creative team also includes choreographer Sarah O’Gleby, music supervisor, music director, orchestrator, and arranger Jason Howland, scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Tilly Grimes, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer John Shivers, and wig designer Mia Neal.