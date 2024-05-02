A Sign of the Times to Conclude Run

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other pop hits of the 1960s, will conclude its off-Broadway run, as scheduled, with the matinee on Sunday, June 2 at New World Stages. A Sign of the Times is produced by Wells Street Productions and Richard J. Robin, and was originally presented in association with the York Theatre Company.

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Cindy, Ryan Silverman (The Phantom of the Opera) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Matt, Edred Utomi as Cody, and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya. Rounding out the current cast are Miki Abraham, Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Jeremiah Ginn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Matthews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Justin Showell, Michael Starr, Edward Staudenmayer, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman about an aspirational young woman in 1965 who finds herself in New York City at a time of transition for the country. The musical has music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Joseph Church, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock), direction by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace), set design by Evan Adamson, costume design by Johanna Pan, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Shannon Slaton, projection design by Brad Peterson, hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas, music direction by Britt Bonney, and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.