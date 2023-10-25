Shoshana Bean Returns to the Apollo Theater for Annual Holiday Concert

The December 4 concert will mark Bean’s sixth show at the Apollo.

Broadway star Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked) will return to the Apollo Theater on December 4 for her annual holiday concert. This will be her sixth concert at the legendary venue in Harlem.

Bean is currently appearing in the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen at the Public Theater. At this concert of holiday classics on her night off, she will be joined by her arranger/music director David Cook and band.

Special guests for the concert will be announced soon. Guests for previous concerts have included Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi, Gavin Creel, Matthew Morrison, Jeremy Jordan, and Daniel J. Watts.