5 Facts About Ragtime Before You See It At New York City Center

The Tony-winning musical is back in New York later this month

The New York City Center gala concert production of Ragtime starts performances at the end of the month.

In anticipation, we’re looking back at the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production and its stars with our latest edition of Five Facts with TheaterManiacs!

The 1998 musical follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his sweetheart Sarah; a wealthy white family led by Mother; and Latvian immigrant Tateh along with his Little Girl. It is based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally.