Special Reports

5 Facts About Ragtime Before You See It At New York City Center

The Tony-winning musical is back in New York later this month

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

Devan Wales

Devan Wales

| Broadway |

October 26, 2024

Dreamgirls Finale
The 2009 Broadway company of Ragtime at the Neil Simon Theatre
(© Joan Marcus)

The New York City Center gala concert production of Ragtime starts performances at the end of the month.

In anticipation, we’re looking back at the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production and its stars with our latest edition of Five Facts with TheaterManiacs!

The 1998 musical follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his sweetheart Sarah; a wealthy white family led by Mother; and Latvian immigrant Tateh along with his Little Girl. It is based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin

Get a First Look at Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin in a New Just in Time Trailer

The show will run at Circle in the Square Theatre, with performances starting on March 28. 