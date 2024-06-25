Watch: Damson Chola Jr. Performs “Make Them Hear You” From Ragtime at 2024 Jimmy Awards

Damson Chola Jr. won Best Performance by an Actor at the 2024 Jimmy Awards, which were held at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre last night, earning a $25,000 scholarship. The Jimmy Awards recognize the best high school-age musical theater talents in America. A student from Dallas, Texas, he performed “Make Them Hear You,” the stirring second act anthem sung by Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime. You can hear him below:

As previously reported, Ragtime will receive a star-studded gala presentation at New York City Center this fall. Joshua Henry will play pianist turned radical Coalhouse Walker Jr., Brandon Uranowitz will play Latvian Jewish immigrant Tateh, and Caissie Levy will play Mother.