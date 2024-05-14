Ragtime, Urinetown, and The Wild Party Announced for New York City Center

Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and Joshua Henry will star in the gala presentation of Ragtime.

New York City Center has announced details of its upcoming 2024-25 season, which will feature a gala presentation of Ragtime October 30 – November 10.

Based on the book by E. L. Doctorow and with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, Ragtime tells a story of New York at the dawn of the 20th century. Joshua Henry will play pianist turned radical Coalhouse Walker Jr., Brandon Uranowitz will play Latvian Jewish immigrant Tateh, and Caissie Levy will play Mother, a dissatisfied New Rochelle housewife. Lear deBessonet directs, with music director James Moore.

The popular Encores! season will include Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis’s Urinetown (February 5-16), directed by Teddy Bergman with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell; Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner’s Love Life (March 26-30), directed by Victoria Clark with music direction by Rob Berman; and Michael John LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe’s The Wild Party (April 30 – May 11), directed by Saheem Ali with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

City Center will also host a variety of dance troupes, including Boston Ballet, Twyla Tharp Dance, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. You can read more about the full 2024-25 season at New York City Center here.