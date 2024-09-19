Joaquina Kalukango, Stephanie Styles Join New York City Center Ragtime

Further casting has been revealed for the New York City Center gala concert production of Ragtime, which will play the venue October 30-November 10. The limited run will serve as a gala presentation, kicking off the institution’s 2024-25 season. Lear deBessonet is helming the production.

Newly announced are Joaquina Kalukango as Sarah (stepping in for Joy Woods, who is no longer able to appear due to scheduling conflicts), John Clay III as Booker T. Washington, Rodd Cyrus as Harry Houdini, Matthew Lamb as the Little Boy, Tabitha Lawing as the Little Girl, Stephanie Styles as Evelyn Nesbit, Olivia Hernandez as Kathleen, Jeff Kready as Henry Ford, Tiffany Mann as Sarah’s Friend, Tom Nelis as Grandfather, John Rapson as J.P. Morgan, and Jacob Keith Watson as Willie Conklin.

They join the previously announced Colin Donnell as Father, Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Caissie Levy as Mother, Ben Levi Ross as Younger Brother, Shaina Taub as Emma Goldman, and Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh.

The ensemble will include Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Aerina DeBoer, Ta’Nika Gibson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Ramone Nelson, Kent Overshown, Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Kathy Voytko, Alan Wiggins, and Henry Witcher.

The production will feature music direction by James Moore, choreography by Ellenore Scott, scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.

Based on the book by E. L. Doctorow and with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, Ragtime tells a story of New York at the dawn of the 20th century.