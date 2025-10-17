Shelly Fireman, Proprietor of Bond 45 and Cafe Fiorello, Dies at 93

Sheldon “Shelly” Fireman—the New York restaurateur behind Theater District mainstays Bond 45 and Trattoria Dell’arte, has died at the age of 93.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Fireman opened his first restaurant in 1963. The Hip Bagel, in Greenwich Village, introduced bagels to a restaurant setting for the first time. His hospitality banner, the Fireman Group, debuted in 1974 with Cafe Fiorello, directly across from Lincoln Center. The company’s popular Midtown restaurants include Redeye Grill, Brooklyn Diner, and Brooklyn Deli.

Fireman often collaborated with well-known artists to design his restaurants. Peter Max created Tin Lizzy in the 1970s, with Milton Glaser developing Trattoria Dell’arte and David Korins designing Bond 45. Fireman himself was also a sculptor.

Still active around the time of his death, Fireman opened Paris Bar and Le Jardin at Le Meridien, Café Fiorello in Washington, DC, and Brooklyn Deli at Terminal 4 at JFK Airport all at the age of 93.