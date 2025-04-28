Ryan Vasquez and More Announced for the Muny's Jersey Boys

The cast also includes Cory Jeacoma, Pablo David Laucerica, and Andrew Poston.

The Muny has announced principal casting for the Tony-winning jukebox musical Jersey Boys, running August 18-24 in Forest Park.

The cast features Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook) as Tommy DeVito, Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys national tour) as Nick Massi, Pablo David Laucerica (Wicked) as Frankie Valli, Andrew Poston (Almost Famous) as Bob Gaudio, John Leone (Jersey Boys on Broadway) as Gyp DeCarlo and others, and Shea Coffman (Legally Blonde) as Bob Crewe and others. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Maggie Burrows directs the production, with choreography by William Carlos Angulo. Paul Byssainthe Jr. is the music director and conductor.

The design team includes scenic designer Krit Robinson, costume designer Leon Dobkowski, lighting designer Rob Denton, sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designers Greg Emetaz and Kylee Loera, and wig designer Kelley Jordan.