Robert Cuccioli, Max Von Essen, and More Join Musicals in Mufti Presentation of Golden Rainbow

York Theatre Company will continue its Musicals in Mufti series with Golden Rainbow, playing for 11 performances only, from September 23, 2023 through October 1, at the Theater at St. Jean’s.

The 1968 musical, based on Arnold Schulman’s play A Hole in the Head, has a book by Ernest Kinoy and music and lyrics by Walter Marks, and is about a single dad trying to achieve success in Las Vegas while raising his intelligent son.

The cast includes Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Jonathan Brody, Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Mara Davi (Dames at Sea), Max Von Essen (Evita), Danielle Lee Greaves (Parade), Jillian Louis, Gina Milo, Benjamin Pajak (The Music Man), and Maria Wirries.

Stuart Ross (York’s Enter Laughing) directs, with music direction by David Hancock Turner, lighting design by Garett Pembrook, and projections/sound design by Peter Brucker.