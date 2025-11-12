Rob Lake Magic Show, Guest Starring the Muppets, to End Broadway Run This Weekend

The show was scheduled to conclude its engagement in January.

Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests the Muppets will end its run at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 16 after 20 previews and four performances.

Starring magician Rob Lake, the show also featured Muppet characters Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, Animal, and Rowlf in cameo appearances, as well as a nightly special guest star. Reviews officially come out on November 14 at 11am.

Illusion assistants are Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac; and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.

The team includes Bethany Pettigrew (creative consultant), Kevin Zak (additional material), Christine Meyers (costume consultant), Nick Solyom (lighting consultant), Kate Ducey (video consultant), Mike Tracey (sound consultant), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig/hair consultant).

The run was originally scheduled to conclude January 18.