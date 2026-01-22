Reg Rogers to Lead Cast of Ionesco's Rhinoceros at Yale Rep

The cast also includes Will Dagger, Nicole Michelle Haskins, Richard Ruiz Henry, Phillip Taratula, and more.

Rhinoceros, Eugene Ionesco’s tragicomic vision of the horrors of groupthink, will run March 6-28 at Yale Repertory Theatre. Liz Diamond, chair of directing at David Geffen School of Drama and resident director at Yale Repertory Theatre, stages Frank Galati’s one-act adaptation of Derek Prouse’s translation, with choreography by Emily Coates.

Rhinoceros takes place on an ordinary Sunday in a small French town, when Berenger and his friend Gene enjoy a drink on a café terrace as a rhinoceros charges across the square. In Diamond’s production, performers comprising the microcosm of the town reshape the scenery around Berenger as he stumbles through an increasingly disorienting world.

Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers leads the cast as Berenger and is joined by Will Dagger as Dudard, Jeremy A. Fuentes as Waiter, Nicole Michelle Haskins as Mrs. Boeuf, Richard Ruiz Henry as Botard, Dorottya Ilosvai as Townsperson, Tony Manna as Papillon/Cafe Owner, Ameya Narkar as Townsperson, Elizabeth Stahlmann as Daisy, Phillip Taratula as Gene, and Kimberly Vilbrun-François as Colette.

Understudies include Tessa Albertson, Walker Borba, Gabriel Cali, Ashly Chalico, Rasan Kuvly, John Maria Gutierrez, and Sboniso Thombeni.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jennifer Yuqing Cao 曹语晴, costume designer Tricie Bergmann, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Xi (Zoey) Lin 林曦, projection designer Ke Xu 许可, hair, wig, and makeup designers the Wig Associates, production dramaturgs Daria Kerschenbaum and Mia Van Deloo, technical director Lilliana Gonzalez, fight and intimacy director Michael Rossmy, vocal and dialect coach Grace Zandarski, and dance captain Jeremy A. Fuentes.