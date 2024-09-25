Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet to Lead Benefit Reading of Richard Greenberg's Holiday Adaptation

The Take Me Out playwright has reimagined the romantic comedy best known for its film adaptation.

Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet will lead a benefit reading of Richard Greenberg’s Holiday stage adaptation for one night only on October 6. The Take Me Out playwright has reimagined the Phillip Barry play, best known for its screen adaptation starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. The reading, to be held at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater, will benefit the Acting Company. Robert Falls will direct.

Brosnahan and Corenswet will be joined onstage by Ella Beatty (Appropriate), Lilli Cooper (The Cottage), Hiram Delgado (Take Me Out), Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary), and John Slattery (Mad Men).

The romantic comedy follows the Upper East Side family, the Setons, as they prepare to welcome free-spirited Johnny Case to the fold, but as New Year’s Eve approaches, the eternal battle between whether one lives to work or works to live threatens to break them all apart.

Proceeds from the reading will benefit the Acting Company’s national tour and education initiatives.