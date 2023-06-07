Predictions: What Will Win the Best Book and Score Tony Awards in 2023?

The winners of the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Sunday. Our critics have already weighed in with their predictions in the acting categories and directing categories. Here’s what they thought about who is likely to win in the book and score categories in this deeply competitive year:

Best Book of a Musical

THE NOMINEES

David West Read, & Juliet

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Zachary Stewart

Will win: Robert Horn

Should win: David Lindsay-Abaire

Robert Horn invites the audience of Shucked to laugh at his punny jokes, and I imagine a fair number of voters will appreciate this license to indulge in pure entertainment. But I’m most impressed with Lindsay-Abaire turning his very good play into an even better book musical.

Hayley Levitt

Will win: David Lindsay-Abaire

Should win: David Lindsay-Abaire

David Lindsay-Abaire’s book is the heart of Kimberly Akimbo and I expect Tony voters to cast their ballots accordingly. I’d love to also reward Robert Horn for writing a musical comedy book that’s actually funny, but I think the theater community agrees there’s something special about Kimberly.

Pete Hempstead

Will win: Robert Horn

Should win: Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Shucked is one of those musical comedies that has you laughing in spite of yourself, and that’s because of Robert Horn’s nonstop hilariously silly jokes that consistently deliver. But I was impressed with Matthew López and Amber Ruffin’s updated storyline in Some Like It Hot. They brought out subtexts that the movie wouldn’t have dared to explore at the time and gave us something funny and timely. I’d be happy to see them take home the award.

David Gordon

Will win: Robert Horn

Should win: David West Read

Steeped in the style of sitcoms, Shucked has a laugh every 30 seconds, and that’s why Robert Horn is going to take home his second Tony (his winning book for Tootsie was similar). I personally would vote for David West Read, who took the disparate pop songs of Max Martin and weaved them into a Shakespearean parody. The payoff of his “It’s Gonna Be May” joke is my favorite of the season.

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

THE NOMINEES

Tom Kitt (music & lyrics) and Cameron Crowe (lyrics), Almost Famous

Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (lyrics), Kimberly Akimbo

Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Marc Shaiman (music & lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics), Some Like It Hot

Zachary Stewart

Will win: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Should win: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot is Shaiman and Wittman’s best score since Hairspray. They deserve this award, although I hope Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally come back with another show. They know how to tell a story with songs that follow you out of the theater.

Hayley Levitt

Will win: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Should win: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot feels like prime Shaiman and Wittman, but my Spotify stats don’t lie. I’ve got Shucked on repeat.

Pete Hempstead

Will win: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Should win: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

While I do have a soft spot for Kimberly‘s moving score and Shucked‘s toe-tappy numbers, Some Like It Hot delivers the goods from start to finish, hands down.

David Gordon

Will win: Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire

Should Win: Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire

The Kimberly Akimbo score had me when they rhymed “Diva fits” with “Annie Lebovitz,” a line so satisfying I gasped with delight both times I saw it. It’s also hysterical and heartbreaking – what more could anyone want in a musical?