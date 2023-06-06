Predictions: Which Directors and Choreographers Will Win a Tony Award in 2023?

The Tony Awards will be announced on Sunday. Our critics have some thoughts. Earlier this week, they offered their predictions of the musical and play acting categories. Today, they talk directors and choreographers. Here’s who they think will win — and who should win:

Best Direction of a Play

THE NOMINEES

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Zachary Stewart

Will win: Patrick Marber

Should win: Patrick Marber

It takes a firm hand to lucidly stage a sprawling play like Leopoldstadt, and Marber does it. While this category seems designed to reward auteurs, Jamie Lloyd’s house style of erotic whispers and funeral attire is not going to cut it this year.

Hayley Levitt

Will win: Patrick Marber

Should win: Patrick Marber

Leopoldstadt, like all of Tom Stoppard’s work, is dense and wordy and can be deadly in the wrong hands. Patrick Marber somehow wrangles all of its tentacles and makes it look easy.

Pete Hempstead

Will win: Patrick Marber

Should win: Jamie Lloyd

Patrick Marber will almost certainly take this award for his deft depictions of one family’s history across decades of time and creating captivating scenes of beauty and horror. But I would like to give Jamie Lloyd a “should” for creating a visually and emotionally stunning Doll’s House on a minimalist stage. It could have been a complete bore, but it was riveting.

David Gordon

Will win: Patrick Marber

Should win: Patrick Marber

Directing is Patrick Marber’s side gig — he’s primarily a playwright himself — but what he does with Leopoldstadt is gorgeous. Five decades of action, 38 actors playing dozens of roles, 130 minutes with no intermission that goes by in the blink of an eye. (But honestly, I’d be fine with anyone on this list except Life of Pi — a production that is designed only for the mezzanine, forgetting that the orchestra seating section exists.)

Best Direction of a Musical

THE NOMINEES

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Zachary Stewart

Will win: Michael Arden

Should win: Michael Arden

Arden’s staging of Parade is both economical and arresting, expanding the world of the play through powerful visual details (the young soldier losing his virginity, the ghost of Mary Phagan, Frankie Epps off to war). He makes a brilliant case for Parade as a great American musical, and voters will reward him for it.

Hayley Levitt

Will win: Michael Arden

Should win: Michael Arden

Michael Arden has a special talent for reimagining musicals, as the Tony nominating committee has previously recognized in his revivals of Once on This Island and Spring Awakening. Parade reaches its full potential under Arden’s direction and I think the third time will be the charm for him.

Pete Hempstead

Will win: Michael Arden

Should win: Michael Arden

Arden has achieved what will be remembered as the quintessential production of what is, in my opinion, JRB’s most complex, arresting, and satisfying musical. He has done an often overlooked and misunderstood show proud.

David Gordon

Will win: Michael Arden

Should win: Michael Arden

Nothing to add to what my colleagues have already beautifully stated.

Best Choreography

THE NOMINEES

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Zachary Stewart

Will win: Casey Nicholaw

Should win: Casey Nicholaw

This is Nicholaw’s consolation prize for losing Best Direction. There are only a handful of directors actively maintaining Broadway as a space for brassy showmanship (Susan Stroman is one), and Nicholaw has been the most reliable in the last decade. He won this award when he staged the tap dance chase scene in Act II.

Hayley Levitt

Will win: Casey Nicholaw

Should win: Casey Nicholaw

In Some Like It Hot, Casey Nicholaw blends dance and storytelling while also delivering a perfect. old-fashioned musical comedy. It’s the best of every world and I think will land him his first choreography Tony.

Pete Hempstead

Will win: Casey Nicholaw

Should win: Casey Nicholaw

This one was a no-contest for me. Nicholaw made good, old-fashioned dance magic throughout the whole show, but that final tap-dance chase scene still sticks in my head more than any other choreographed number I saw this season. I would give Nicholaw the award for that alone.

David Gordon

Will Win: Casey Nicholaw

Should win: Jennifer Weber (for both KPOP and & Juliet)

Casey Nicholaw being a perennial Tony Awards bridesmaid (one win for direction out of 13 nominations) — mixed with the dazzling tap dance chase scene — will win him his first Choreography Tony this year, but I think the most interesting work this season created by Jennifer Weber, who got to show off very different styles in & Juliet and KPOP.