Predictions: Which Revivals Will Win Tony Awards in 2023?

The Tony Awards will be announced on Sunday. Our critics have offered their predictions about actors in plays and musicals, directors, and book and score. But what about the hugely competitive revival categories? Our chief critic predicted in March that Revival of a Musical was going to be one of the closest races this year. Does he know who will win yet? Do any of the TheaterMania critics? Read their answers below:

Best Revival of a Play

THE NOMINEES:

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Zachary Stewart

Will win: A Doll’s House

Should win: Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

I still can’t believe Death of a Salesman was snubbed in this category. That would have been my pick. In absence of that, my heart is with the excellent revival of Topdog/Underdog. Although I suspect A Doll’s House, which is still open, will take the trophy.

Hayley Levitt

Will win: Topdog/Underdog

Should win: The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

I’d be happy with any of these four productions winning, but I think Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II made a lasting impression early in the season. That said, my heart is with The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window — an imperfect play that is perfectly acted and directed. It’s also a much-needed display of Lorraine Hansberry’s brilliance beyond the overdone A Raisin in the Sun.

Pete Hempstead

Will win: A Doll’s House

Should win: Topdog/Underdog

Like my colleague Zach Stewart, I was surprised that Death of a Salesman was not nominated. It’s a gross snub for a play that would have been my “should” and “will.” I would have loved to see Suzan-Lori Parks’s blisteringly funny and tragic Topdog/Underdog, with its two knockout performances by Cory Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, take the award. But I think A Doll’s House will win this one, if only because it’s still running, but it also deserves it.

David Gordon

Will win: Topdog/Underdog

Should win: Topdog/Underdog

My personal preference in this category was Death of a Salesman, but of this list, I’d throw my vote to Suzan-Lori Parks. I found A Doll’s House and The Piano Lesson kind of boring, and The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window is ultimately a better example of archaeology than it is a satisfying drama.

Best Revival of a Musical

THE NOMINEES:

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Zachary Stewart

Will win: Parade

Should win: Sweeney Todd

The competition is between these two, and I’m still not confident in my prediction that Parade will win. I suspect the fact that this revival has turned a flop musical into a hit will tip the balance, but if I had to choose only one to see again, I would pick Sweeney.

Hayley Levitt

Will win: Parade

Should win: Parade

It’s been an embarrassment of riches in this season’s musical revival category, but Parade has every box ticked: the performances, the direction, the score, and a regrettable level of topicality. I also anticipate a split vote between the two Sondheims.

Pete Hempstead

Will win: Sweeney Todd

Should win: Sweeney Todd

Each of these shows could have gotten a vote from me. But Sweeney is one of my favorite musicals of all time, and this production — a tribute in many ways to its original director, Harold Prince – is brilliant in all its own ways. I think Tony voters are still riding high on our recent Sondheim wave and will give Sweeney the award not just because it’s a worthy winner but also because they’ll want to give a nod to the man who wrote one of the most unforgettable scores of all time.

David Gordon

Will win: Parade

Should win: Parade

When this season started, it was all about New York City Center’s transfer of Into the Woods. Then, Parade — a fuller, more viscerally exciting production — also transferred from City Center and captured the zeitgest better than any other production this year. Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s musical has been rescued from its flop history, and we are all the better for it.