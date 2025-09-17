TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Pix: Meet the Queens of Queens: Marin Ireland, Julia Lester, Anna Chlumsky, and More

Trip Cullman directs the play by Martyna Majok.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

September 17, 2025

Press Meet and Greet for Manhattan Theatre Club's Production of 'Queens'
The company of Queens
(© Tricia Baron)

Manhattan Theatre Club’s cast of  Martyna Majok’s Queens met the press on September 17. The show begins performances October 14 at New York City Center — Stage I.

This newly revised production of the 2018 drama will feature original cast members Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil, alongside Brooke Bloom, Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Marin Ireland, and Julia Lester.

Press Meet and Greet for Manhattan Theatre Club's Production of 'Queens'
Queens will run at New York City Center — Stage I.
(© Trip Cullman)

Set in an illegal basement apartment in Queens, the play follows a young Ukrainian woman searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago. Trip Cullman directs.

Press Meet and Greet for Manhattan Theatre Club's Production of 'Queens'
Trip Cullman and Martyna Majok
(© Tricia Baron)

