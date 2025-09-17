Pix: Meet the Queens of Queens: Marin Ireland, Julia Lester, Anna Chlumsky, and More

Manhattan Theatre Club’s cast of Martyna Majok’s Queens met the press on September 17. The show begins performances October 14 at New York City Center — Stage I.

This newly revised production of the 2018 drama will feature original cast members Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil, alongside Brooke Bloom, Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Marin Ireland, and Julia Lester.

Set in an illegal basement apartment in Queens, the play follows a young Ukrainian woman searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago. Trip Cullman directs.