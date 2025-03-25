Othello on Broadway to Bring 2,000 Local Students to See the Production

This is made possible through partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and New York City Department of Education.

Brian Anthony Moreland, lead producer of the Broadway production of Othello, has announced that the show is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and New York City Department of Education to bring 2,000 students from across New York and New Jersey to the show.

Starring Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello is playing a limited engagement at the Barrymore Theatre through June 8.

These partnerships are made possible thanks to a series of grants from anonymous donors to underwrite the tickets for the students.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Othello also stars Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo, Daniel Pearce as Brabantio, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia. The cast also features Neal Bledsoe as The Duke of Venice, Julee Cerda as Bianca, Ezra Knight as Montano, Gene Gillette as Gratiano, Rob Heaps as Lodovico, and ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Abiola Obatolu, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Sarah Thorn, and Greg Wood.