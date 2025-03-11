Othello Sets Record for the Top-Grossing Play in Broadway History

The average ticket price for its second week was $338.09.

Othello, now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, has broken the record for top-grossing play in Broadway history, with a gross of $2,818,297 for eight performances in the week ending March 9, the second week of previews.

The production stars Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal under the direction of Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

That week, Othello had an average ticket price of $338.09 and a top ticket price of $897.

The previous record was held by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which grossed $2,718,488 for the week ending Dec 31, 2023.

Othello will officially open on Sunday, March 23, for a limited run through Sunday, June 8.