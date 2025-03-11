TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Othello Sets Record for the Top-Grossing Play in Broadway History

The average ticket price for its second week was $338.09.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

March 11, 2025

Denzel Washington (© Brian Bowen Smith)
Denzel Washington
(© Brian Bowen Smith)

Othello, now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, has broken the record for top-grossing play in Broadway history, with a gross of $2,818,297 for eight performances in the week ending March 9, the second week of previews.

The production stars Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal under the direction of Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

That week, Othello had an average ticket price of $338.09 and a top ticket price of $897.

The previous record was held by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which grossed $2,718,488 for the week ending Dec 31, 2023.

Othello will officially open on Sunday, March 23, for a limited run through Sunday, June 8.

 

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Tatianna Córdoba

Watch Tatianna Córdoba Sing “Flying Away” from Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Córdoba is making her Broadway debut as Ana García.