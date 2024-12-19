TheaterMania Logo white orange
Off-Broadway Hit Dead Outlaw Coming to Broadway This Spring

The musical is the story of a world-infamous corpse.

David Gordon

David Gordon

December 19, 2024

Trent Saunders, Andrew Durand, and Eddie Cooper in Dead Outlaw
(© Matthew Murphy)
Trent Saunders, Andrew Durand, and Eddie Cooper in Dead Outlaw
(© Matthew Murphy)

The hit off-Broadway musical Dead Outlaw is coming to Broadway this spring, set to play the Longacre Theatre beginning April 12. Opening night is April 27.

Dead Outlaw has a book by Itamar Moses and score by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, with direction by David Cromer. It premiered earlier this year as a production of Audible at the Minetta Lane Theatre and took home Best Musical honors at the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards.

Dead Outlaw is based on the true story of Elmer McCurdy, an ambitious, turn-of-the-20th-century outlaw whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism and began a career as a mummified side-show attraction that traveled the USA for decades. His desiccated body was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted a day-glo orange, when a grip for the Six-Million Dollar Man TV show jostled what he thought was “just a dummy” and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone and beginning a hunt for the origins of this enigma.

Casting and full creative team will be announced in the coming weeks. Off-Broadway, the show starred Andrew Durand as Elmer, with a supporting cast that included Jeb Brown, Julia Knitel, and Thom Sesma.

Of the off-Broadway production, our critic said, “They have taken a huge risk with Dead Outlaw, both in form and content, and it pays off spectacularly.” TheaterMania named it one of the best off-Broadway shows of 2024.

