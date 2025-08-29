TheaterMania Logo white orange
North by Northwest and More Coming to San Diego's Old Globe

Emma Rice’s adaptation of the Alfred Hitchcock film is among the titles on tap for the new season.

August 29, 2025

Katy Owen and Ewan Wardrop in North by Northwest. Credit Steve Tanner
Katy Owen and Ewan Wardrop in North by Northwest
(© Steve Tanner)

San Diego’s Old Globe has announced its full 2025-26 season.

As previously announced, Katie Holmes (Dawson’s CreekOur Town) will lead a new production of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, translated by Erin Cressida Wilson and directed by Barry Edelstein. It runs February 7-March 8.

Also on tap are August Wilson’s Fences, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (April 4-May 3), Kim’s Convenience by Ins Choi (May 15-June 14), and Emma Rice’s adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s film North by Northwest (July 3-August 2).

In addition, Fiasco Theater Company will present Noah Brody and Paul L. Coffey’s Bartelby (February 20-March 15), Amy Berryman’s Alien Girls (April 18-May 10), The Hombres by Tony Meneses (May 30-June 21), Cyrano by Jason O’Connell and Brenda Withers (July 18-August 9), and Topdog/Underdog (September 25-October 18).

Full details about each production will be revealed at a later date.

