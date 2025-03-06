Nicole Scherzinger to Make Carnegie Hall Debut in October

Nicole Scherzinger will make her Carnegie Hall debut on Wednesday, October 8, in a concert performance that has just been added to the Hall’s 2025-26 season.

The former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and current star of Sunset Blvd. on Broadway, Scherzinger will be joined by a live band as she performs Broadway and pop songs.

Scherzinger won an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd. Other theater credits include Cats, Guys and Dolls, Chicago, and Rent. Her television credits include The X Factor, The Masked Singer, and Annie Live!

Tickets for this concert can be added to current and new subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and may also be purchased as part of Create Your Own subscription series available to subscribers and members on April 14 and to the general public on April 17. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 11.