Nichelle Lewis joins City Center's Ragtime as Sarah

New York City Center announced that Nichelle Lewis (The Wiz) will join the cast of the Annual Gala Presentation of Ragtime as Sarah. Joaquina Kalukango is no longer able to perform due to scheduling conflicts. Directed by Tony nominee Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods) with music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl), Ragtime runs October 30-November 10.

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing). The musical features music by Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia), lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia), and a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class).

The cast also includes John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Colin Donnell, Matthew Lamb, Ben Levi Ross, Stephanie Styles, Shaina Taub, Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Aerina DeBoer, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez, Jana Djenné Jackson, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Jeff Kready, Kai Latorre, Tiffany Mann, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Tom Nelis, Ramone Nelson, Kent Overshown, John Rapson, Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Kathy Voytko, Jacob Keith Watson, Alan Wiggins, Sharrod Williams, and Henry Witcher.

The production also features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.