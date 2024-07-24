Colin Donnell, Joy Woods, Shaina Taub, Ben Levi Ross Join Starry Ragtime Concert Production

Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowiz head the company of New York City Center’s latest production.

New York City Center has announced further casting for its gala presentation of Ragtime, October 30 – November 10.

Newly announced are Colin Donnell (Violet) as Father, Joy Woods (The Notebook) as Sarah, Shaina Taub (Suffs) as Emma Goldman, and Ben Levi Ross (Gatsby: An American Myth) as Mother’s Younger Brother.

They join Caissie Levy as Mother, Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., and Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh. Complete casting will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Based on the book by E. L. Doctorow, the Tony-winning Ragtime has music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. This production will be directed by Lear deBessonet, with music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott.