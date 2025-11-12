TheaterMania Logo white orange
New Musical Begin Again, Based on the John Carney Film, Will Premiere at the Old Globe

The score is by Pat Monahan of the band Train.

Linda Buchwald

| San Diego |

November 12, 2025

Pat Monahan (© Skylar Watkins)
Pat Monahan
(© Skylar Watkins)

The new musical Begin Again, inspired by the Academy Award-nominated film written and directed by John Carney (Once) that starred Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, will have its world premiere at the Old Globe in San Diego from September 6-October 11, 2026.

Featuring an original score by Pat Monahan of the Grammy Award-winning band Train (“Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister”), the musical is adapted by writer and dramaturg Jenna Clark Embrey, with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer (Kinky Boots, Chess), choreography by David Neumann (Hadestown, Swept Away), and direction by Lorin Latarro (Chess, Waitress).

Begin Again takes place in New York City where Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout. Their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both.

