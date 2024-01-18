New Musical Anne of Green Gables Will Hold Industry Presentations

Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical will hold three industry presentations on February 1 and 2, which follow a four-week developmental workshop and a 2022 world-premiere run at Goodspeed Musicals.

Based on L.M. Montgomery’s classic, the Broadway-aimed Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical features a book and lyrics by Matte O’Brien and music by Matt Vinson, with direction by Jenn Thompson and choreography by Ellenore Scott.

The cast for the industry presentations includes D.C. Anderson as Matthew Cuthbert, Jarred Bedgood as Jude Andrews/Mr. Essenter, Tristen Buettel as Josie Pye, Carmen Cusack as Marilla Cuthbert, Ixchel Cuellar as Melody Maude Bombard, Hoke Faser as Charlie Sloan, Amanda Ferguson as Mrs. Barry/Miss Stacy, Josh Hoon Lee as Moody McPherson, Pierre Marais as Gilbert Blythe, Kevyn Morrow as Mr. Blythe/Mr. Phillips, Juliette Redden as Anne Shirley, Jenna Lea Rosen as Prissy Andrews, Drew Tanabe as Fred Wright, Michelle Veintimilla as Diana Barry, Aurelia Williams as Rachel Lynde, and Maria Wirries as Ruby Gillis.

Additional members of the creative and management team include assistant director Katherine Birenboim, assistant choreographer Logan Epstein, and sound designer Ken Travis.

The music team includes music supervisor/music director Amanda Morton, orchestrator Justin Goldner, associate music director Sasha Bartol, music assistant/rehearsal pianist Alex Greenberg, drummer Jesse-Ray Leich, guitarist Kevin Ramessar, and bassist Michael Thurber.