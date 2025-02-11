New Adam Gwon Musical to Star Matt Rodin, Elizabeth Stanley

All the World’s Stage will run off-Broadway.

Casting has been announced for the new Adam Gwon musical All the World’s Stage, running March 25-May 10 at Theatre Row, presented by Keen Company in association with Michelle Noh.

Directed by Jonathan Silverstein, the musical will star Eliza Pagelle, Jon-Michael Reese, Matt Rodin, and Elizabeth Stanley.

In All the World’s Stage, a student enlists his gay teacher’s help to enter a statewide theater competition, only to become entangled with the local church.

The creative team includes Steven C. Kemp (sets), Jennifer Paar (costumes), David Lander (lighting), Megumi Katayama (sound), Thomas Jenkeleit (props), Andrew Grody (musical director), Patrick McCollum (movement), and Michael Starobin (orchestrations).