Mike Bartlett's Office Drama Bull to Play Brooklyn

The production, from the Bridge Production Group, will play before an intimate audience of 50.

The Bridge Production Group will present Mike Bartlett’s Bull at the Brooklyn storefront theater JACK this fall. Previews start September 19 ahead of an official opening night September 22. Performances are slated through October 4.

A brutal look at office politics and workplace relationships, Bull is about three employees struggling to stay employed in the face of imminent layoffs. Only two will survive.

Bartlett is the writer of Cock and King Charles III.

The ensemble cast for Bull includes Kerstin Anderson (Lincoln Center’s My Fair Lady), Miles G. Jackson (A24’s A Different Man), Alexander Pobutsky (American Fiction), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone). Max Hunter directs the production, which will play in front of just 50 audience members per performance.



The creative team for Bull includes Thomas Jenkeleit (scenic design), Cheyenne Sykes (lighting design), BT Hayes (assistant director), Roger Lipson (production stage manager), and Ari Richardson (assistant stage manager).