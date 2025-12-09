Midori Francis, Marianna Gailus, and More Join the Cast of Sylvia Sylvia Sylvia at Geffen Playhouse

The cast also features Noah Keyishian and Cillian O’Sullivan.

Geffen Playhouse announced the full cast for its world premiere production of Sylvia Sylvia Sylvia, written by Beth Hyland (Fires, Ohio) and directed by Tony Award-nominee Jo Bonney (Cost of Living).

Sylvia Sylvia Sylvia will run February 4, 2026-March 8, 2026, with an opening night on February 12, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse.

The cast includes Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls, Dash & Lily) as Sally, Marianna Gailus (Vanya) as Sylvia, Noah Keyishian (Here There Are Blueberries) as Theo, and Cillian O’Sullivan (Daredevil: Born Again) as Ted.

In this tragicomic thriller, Sally, a once-celebrated novelist grappling with writer’s block and overshadowed by her husband Theo’s rising literary fame, seeks solace and inspiration in the iconic Boston apartment once inhabited by Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes. Eerie encounters begin to blur the line between inspiration and madness.

The creative team includes scenic designer Studio Bent, costume designer Samantha C. Jones, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound designer Lindsay Jones, dialect coach Paul Wagar, and dramaturg Olivia O’Connor.