Geffen Playhouse announced seven productions that will make up its 2025-26 season lineup, the second season from Geffen Playhouse artistic director Tarell Alvin McCraney. The season, running September 3-July 12, 2026, will feature a mix of Los Angeles, West Coast, and world premieres.

The season will kick off in the Gil Cates Theater with the world premiere of the comedic one-woman show Am I Roxie?, written and performed by Roxana Ortega (The Groundlings). Running September 3-October 5, the production is directed by Bernardo Cubría. Ortega plays everything from a mermaid-obsessed aunt to a prickly sherpa as she navigates the chaos of her mother’s mental decline.

The season will continue in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater with the world premiere of littleboy/littleman by Rudi Goblen and directed by Nancy Medina, running October 1-November 2. Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, this tale of brotherhood is about Nicaraguan brothers Fíto and Bastian, who clash over their visions of the American dream.

The season continues with the West Coast premiere of Table 17 by Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits) and directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), running November 5-December 7 in the Gil Cates Theater. In this play about romance, regrets, and the unexpected possibility of second chances, Jada and Dallas, who were once engaged, meet for dinner to untangle the past.

The world premiere of SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA will run February 4, 2026-March 8, 2026, in the Gil Cates Theater. Written by Beth Hyland and directed by Jo Bonney, this tragicomic thriller explores creativity, obsession, and our ghosts that refuse to be ignored.

The Los Angeles premiere of Dragon Mama (Part II of The Dragon Cycle), written and performed by Sara Porkalob and directed by Andrew Russell, will run March 4, 2026-April 12, 2026, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater. This is the second installment of the Dragon Cycle. Dragon Lady (Part I of The Dragon Cycle) was part of the Geffen’s 2024-25 season.

The season will continue in the Gil Cates Theater April 8, 2026-May 10, 2026, with Athol Fugard’s “Master Harold”…and the Boys, a drama set in a 1950s South African tea shop.

The season will conclude with the West Coast premiere of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous, running June 10, 2026-July 12, 2026, in the Gil Cates Theater. Written by Pearl Cleage (Blues for an Alabama Sky) and directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson (The Piano Lesson), this new comedy is about Anna Campbell, a trailblazing actress who returns to the US to stage a career-defining comeback and collides with a new generation that challenges her past, her politics, and her place in the movement.