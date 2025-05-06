TheaterMania Logo white orange
Michael Shannon Producing Brett Neveu's Revolution Off-Broadway

The new play, from Chicago’s A Red Orchid Theatre, stars Natalie West.

David Gordon

May 6, 2025

thumbnail image001 (2)
The cast of Revolution at the Flea
(© Jacob Feingold)

Revolution, a new play by Brett Neveu, directed by Rebecca Harris, will have its New York premiere at the Flea Theater, May 15-June 7.

The dark comedy premiered at Chicago’s A Red Orchid Theatre in 2023. It is produced in New York by Neveu and longtime artistic collaborator Michael Shannon, alongside Becky Creech. Sophia Englesberg is the associate producer and Zachary Hausman is the executive producer.

In Revolution, it’s Puff’s 26th birthday, and she’s celebrating in the alley behind her hair salon with her best friend Jame. When eccentric Georgia comes along, the hangout takes a turn.

Chicago stage veteran Natalie West (Crystal on Roseanne) plays Georgia, with Clarissa Thibeaux* (Marvel’s Runaway) as Puff, and Anna Basse (Dummies) as Jame. Cassie Gilling is the understudy.

The creative team includes Heather Gilbert (lighting designer), Chris Fields (set designer and props), John Gromada (sound designer), Lauren Carmen (costume designer), and Cailey B. Harwood-Smith (props).

